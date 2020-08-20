State representative Calvin Smyre speaks on DNC Convention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This year’s Democratic National Convention is the 11th convention for Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre of Columbus.
Smyre said they had some things to get used to on the first night with the virtual format, but it’s gone very well after that.
One of the best parts of the conventions for Smyre is the roll call of states where they record the votes for the presidential ticket.
“Last night, I liked the roll call because it showed the diversity of our country,” said Smyre. “It showed the background. It showed what our country is made of because it went to all 50 and had a video, a short video, from all the states. So, to me that was a remarkable part of the program.”
The Biden campaign appointed Smyre to serve on the Rules Committee for this year’s convention.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.