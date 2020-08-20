Turning Stormier; Watching the Tropics for Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fortunately, we’re enjoying a lingering dose of drier, less muggy air across the Valley to start off Thursday, but more moisture lifting northward from the Gulf today will put a gradual end to those “feel good vibes!” Expect rain and storms at times during the afternoon and evening hours today and tomorrow, with a few storms on the strong to severe side. Georgia and Alabama are under a Level 1/5 risk with the main threats being what we typically expect during the summertime: damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and small hail. With decent cloud coverage during the heat of the day, our high temperatures will top out just below 90 through the weekend.
For Saturday and Sunday, rain coverage will drop down to a 50/50 chance, but still expect some storms around. Monday and beyond, the forecast turns murkier, as we keep an eye on two tropical systems potentially making their way toward the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Depression 13 formed over night east of the Lesser Antilles, and should strengthen into Laura over the next 24 hours. Two other areas to watch are a tropical wave in the Caribbean, and another disturbance emerging off of the west coast of Africa. TL;DR? The Atlantic Basin is turning much more active as we approach the peak of hurricane season!
