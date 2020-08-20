Turning Stormier; Watching the Tropics for Next Week

For Saturday and Sunday, rain coverage will drop down to a 50/50 chance, but still expect some storms around. Monday and beyond, the forecast turns murkier, as we keep an eye on two tropical systems potentially making their way toward the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Depression 13 formed over night east of the Lesser Antilles, and should strengthen into Laura over the next 24 hours. Two other areas to watch are a tropical wave in the Caribbean, and another disturbance emerging off of the west coast of Africa. TL;DR? The Atlantic Basin is turning much more active as we approach the peak of hurricane season!