UPDATE: Two teen suspects in custody for attempted murder for Aug. 13 shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has charged two teen suspects in relation to an August 13 shooting.
On August 13 at approximately 5:00 p.m. central, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies and Opelika police officers responded to Opelika Mobile Home Park on Carol Ave. in reference to a gunfire that possibly struck multiple homes in the area.
A male juvenile that had been shot multiple times arrived at East Alabama Medical Center to be treated for his injuries on the same date.
Investigators determined that the shooting of the juvenile was associated with the gunfire at Opelika Mobile Home Park. Further investigation revealed that the injured juvenile was in a vehicle with two juvenile females when several shots were fired into the vehicle by different calibers of firearms.
Donquavious Mondrell Moreland, 17, and O’Narrion Lanar Tolbert, 18, were arrested August 19.
Both men were charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
They each have a bond of $275,000.
Tolbert posted bond on August 19 and Moreland remains in custody at the Lee County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP
