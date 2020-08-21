Businesses in Georgia posting COVID-19 responsibility signs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some businesses now have warnings posted on their buildings stating they don’t accept responsibility if guests contract COVID-19 after entering.
The signs are also placed outside of some schools such as Columbus Technical College. Attorney Gary Bruce explained if the warnings are legit and what consequences there may be.
“I think the signs are really an acknowledgment that you understand there is a potentially dangerous hazard that cannot be controlled,” said Bruce. “As long as the businesses are doing reasonable steps, I do not think there is going to be any liability there. We heard this kind of fear mongering about lawsuits against businesses, but I don’t see it happening because frankly, you can’t prove where you got the disease generally.”
Bruce said the signs originate from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signing a law called the Georgia COVID-19 Pandemic Business Safety Act. The signs act as the state’s warnings which must be posted outside to let people know the risks under the new law.
