Columbus Fire & EMS celebrates graduation of new paramedics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire & EMS gathered Friday to celebrate the graduation of the training division’s latest paramedics.
The graduating class consisted of 11 students from Columbus Fire & EMS and six private individuals who went through a 13-month program.
Upon completion of a test, the students are now certified paramedics, the highest level of emergency medical training.
“This is no small undertaking,” said EMS program director Paula Carter. “Going through the paramedics curriculum and paramedic training is a lot of responsibility. This was not a requirement of their job. They did it because they wanted to improve their techniques. They wanted to improve their level of certification and be more of an asset to the community.”
Following their graduation, medics will soon be able to be put in the field and help citizens in their moment of need.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.