Columbus mayor issues executive order requiring face masks in public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus mayor Skip Henderson is now requiring face masks in all public places.
The mayor’s order says that over last 14 days has exceeded 100 confirmed cases per 100,000 people, leading to the new executive order.
Children under the age of 10 are not required to wear masks and those with religious objections. Those outside and socially distant from people they do not live with are not required to wear face masks.
Private businesses can opt out of requiring face masks by posting a clearly legible sign that says, “This location does not consent to enforcement of any local face covering requirement upon this property.”
As elections approach, polling places cannot deny someone the right to vote in person if they refuse to wear a face mask.
Those in violation of the order will receive a $50 fine.
The order goes into effect on Aug. 21 at 12:00 p.m. and lasts until it is repealed by the mayor or the Columbus City Council.
Read Mayor Henderson’s full order below.
