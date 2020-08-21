Columbus mayor signs executive order requiring face masks in public places

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ new mask mandate will require all citizens of Muscogee County to wear a face-covering when out in public places, near other people, and in government buildings.
Kelvin Thomas said he and his son both have asthma and he will refuse to wear a mask not only for health reasons, but because he feels it’s infringing on his rights.
“The First Amendment does not allow the government to justify how you react to your own health and integrity. Wearing a mask goes against your liberty,” Thomas said.
According to Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, the mask mandate is meant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“We do know the numbers have trended down a little bit, but as I said, we are still adding some 300 new cases a week, said Henderson. “And that’s just too high. “So, we are going to make sure that we have everything that we can put in place to try and make sure the people of this community are safe.”
It will be enforced by law enforcement and violators could be dinged with a $50 fee.
Leigh Metts said she agrees with the mandate wholeheartedly after losing loved ones to the virus.
“Once you actually have someone you actually know go through it, I think you will change your mind about the mask,” Metts said.
There are exceptions to the mandate for people to not wear a mask when out in public for reasons of religion, health, an inability to get them on and off, and for children 10 years old or younger.
Josiah Bilsland said he prefers to not wear a mask, but with the mandate, he said he will do it anyways for the courtesy of other people.
“If wearing a mask makes you feel safe, I couldn’t see why anyone couldn’t do that, you know?” Blisland said.
For violators who do not comply with wearing a mask when out in public, they will receive a warning first, then a $50 fine.
The Columbus Police Department said they are still seeking counsel on exactly how to enforce it from the city attorney. Henderson said no fines are expected to happen this weekend until law enforcement has a better understanding.
Cade Champion said he fully supports the mandate.
“It’s just like a seat belt and people get ticketed for that all the time,” he said. “It’s not that much of an issue to put one on, to begin with. The point of a mask is to not spread the disease and if I can take a small step like this, then I would do that happily.”
