Columbus police searching for runaway 16-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a runaway teen.
16-year-old Robert Walker was last seen on St. Mary’s Road near North Oakley Drive Friday, August 21 at around 2:50 p.m.
Robert was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white shorts, and black flip flops. He was carrying blue tennis shoes. Robert is 5′11″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair with reddish tips and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
