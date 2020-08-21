Comparing census response rates in the Chattahoochee Valley to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2010, Columbus posted just a 64 percent response rate to the census. To date in 2020, Columbus is at 56.2 percent.
Harris County is one of the state’s leaders at over 65 percent reporting.
Further south in the Chattahoochee Valley, Quitman County does not have the worst number in the state for census response, but the county is next to last at just 25.6 percent.
Just across the line from Quitman County into Alabama is Barbour County, where almost 55 percent of residents have reported. Russell and Chambers counties have very similar numbers, but Lee County has topped the 60 percent hurdle.
The best county response rate in Alabama is Shelby County with 75.1 percent reporting, which is the same number for Fayette County, which is the highest in the Peach State.
“Make sure that we do our part by going to 2020census.gov and filling out the form and we can see the funding. $675-billion-dollars in funding is able to come back into our communities,” Dr. Curtis Crocker, Senior Pastor at Metropolitan Baptist Church.
Minnesota is still the nation’s leader with 72.7 percent of its residents responding to the census thus far.
Time is winding down for census responses. The bureau will deploy door-to-door representatives to complete the count in the near future.
To fill out the census online, click here.
