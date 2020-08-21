Great Weather for Friday Night Football

As we head into next week, all eyes are on the Tropics. Right now we have Tropical Storm Laura in the Atlantic that we will be watching closely for any impacts close to home. Timing wise, we are looking at the middle of next week with any impacts, but the what and when exactly is still uncertain. Best case scenario, Laura tracks to our west and we see some rain and gusty winds. Worst case scenario, Laura tracks further east and closer to us bringing strong winds, heavy rains, and the potential for some brief spin-up tornadoes. We will continue to track this system as it progresses and keep you updated on any new developments as we fine-tune this forecast. We will become more certain of impacts and timing over the next few days as Laura progresses closer to the Gulf of Mexico.