Harris County deputy dies of COVID-19
Stephen Bradley Crazywolf Dutton August 17, 1965 - August 14, 2020 (Source: The Dutton Family)
By Deloris Washington | August 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 9:00 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stephen Dutton, 54, of Ellerslie passed away a week ago after spending a month in a local hospital fighting Coronavirus.

Dutton graduated from Smiths Station High School in 1983 and attended Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

Dutton was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving as a Hull Technician before starting a career in law enforcement as a police officer with the Columbus Housing Authority and most recently a Deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Dutton was also a man of deep faith preaching the word of God at his church, New Visions Christian Ministries, and hosting daily online devotionals.

He had a lot of pride for his American Indian Heritage.

Dutton leaves behind a loving family including his wife, Connie Lyn Dutton, of 27 years; three children, Crystal LaDawn Phillips (Charles), Brandon Kyle Dutton (Ashley), and Stephen Bradley Dutton, Jr. (Tia); eleven grandchildren; one brother, Vince Dutton; and one sister, Sabrina White (Matt).

Funeral services for Stephen Dutton will be held Friday, August 21 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary on Macon Road in Columbus, Ga.

