LaGrange fire crews control house fire on Alford St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire in LaGrange was quickly controlled after fire crews arrived on scene.
The LaGrange Fire Department was called to a structure fire at a home in the 300 block of Alford St. at approximately 1:41 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof of the building and then located the fire just inside the doorway.
By 2:01 p.m., the fire was under control and subsequently extinguished.
The home was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
