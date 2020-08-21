Sports Overtime for new football season amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WTVM) - Sports Overtime is back for a new season of high school football coverage in the Chattahoochee Valley.
While this football season will look different because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Leader 9 is dedicated to providing the latest updates in scores, highlights and more.
Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Paul Stockman will continue to give you local football coverage every Friday night during the high school football season.
In this week’s Game of the Week, the Glenwood Gators are hosting the Bessemer Academy Rebels for their home opener.
The Week 1 games Sports Leader 9 is covering include:
- Bessemer Academy at Glenwood
- Hoover at Central
- Beauregard at Valley
- Park Crossing at Auburn
- Valiant Cross at Lakeside
- Opelika at Stanhope Elmore
- Lanett at Georgiana
- Springwood at Abbeville Christian
- Eufaula at Carroll
- Chambers Academy at Lee-Scott
