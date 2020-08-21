WTVM Editorial 8-21-20: Your generous support of fire victims

(WTVM) - It was during the hot Friday evening of July 31 that the light from a fire could be seen glowing in the Columbus sky.
The fire didn’t take long to consume the Midtown Park Apartments on 12th Street and the results were devastating.
This exclusive News Leader 9 drone footage really tells the story.
The fire raced through the entire apartment complex, burning 30 units to the ground.
The fire meant chaos for the two-dozen survivors who now had nowhere to live.
WTVM moved quickly in another of our many ongoing partnerships with the American Red Cross to create a way to gather donations.
And it didn’t take long for you, our generous viewers, to step up and contribute to the Fire Relief fund.
WTVM devoted all day on the air on August 7, one week after the fire, to a live telethon to raise awareness of the Fire Relief fund.
We aired multiple live shots for more than twelve hours from the former apartment complex to let viewers like you know the extent of the fire damage and the massive disruption to people’s lives.
The Red Cross provided immediate relief in terms of hotel rooms and urgent needs, a priceless public service they have perfected over the years.
But we all knew the lasting effects of the fire would mean people needed ongoing assistance and help finding a new place to live.
Fortunately, so many of you responded in just a few hours that the WTVM - American Red Cross Fire Relief Fund has quickly grown to $8,710 dollars, so far.
All of us at WTVM want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
We know whenever we put out the call for help, this community comes to the rescue.
But we never take that for granted and we always appreciate your generosity.
General Manager Holly Steuart brings an editorial a week to WTVM. If you would like to respond to an editorial, e-mail your response to hsteuart@wtvm.com or write to:
WTVM Editorial Committee
1909 Wynnton Road
Columbus, GA 31906
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.