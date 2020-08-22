Beloved MCSD educator laid to rest after losing battle with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Loved ones said goodbye to a beloved former educator in Columbus today who died from COVID-19 last weekend.
The service for 71-year-old Dr. Betty Jean McBride, known as BJ, was held at Green Acres Cemetery this morning.
BJ, who served with the Muscogee County School District for 41 years, died last Saturday at Piedmont Midtown after being hospitalized for COVID-19 earlier this month.
BJ, her husband, son Demetrius McBride, and his wife all tested positive for the virus within a few days of each other.
“We know that she served her community. She served on the school board. She served in the church and God told her it was job well done, time to come home and rest. So now, we’re going to continue to have faith as a family. We’re going to continue to walk with God as a family,” said Demetrius McBride.
BJ’s son and his wife have recovered, but her husband is still battling the virus.
Attendance was limited at today’s service due to the pandemic, but they did livestream the service.
