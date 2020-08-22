Columbus organization holds rally to encourage the wearing of masks and stopping violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An organization known for its charitable work all across Columbus hit the streets today with a two-fold message to stop the violence and to encourage people in the Chattahoochee Valley to wear masks.
The virus took the life of one of the co-founders of 100 Women On the Move, an organization most well-known for their breast cancer awareness luncheons.
After losing Dr. Betty Jean McBride, the co-founder of 100 Women On the Move, to COVID-19, the organization gathered on Macon Rd. to share the importance of wearing a mask.
Not only do they want to bring awareness to mask wearing, they also want the violence in Columbus to stop.
“We’re concerned about the deaths of young people, we’re concerned about people not wearing a mask, and you know hear about people fighting because someone ask you to put on a mask, it shouldn’t be that,” said 100 Women on the Move member Abby Davis.
Carol Moore says her reasoning for rallying today was to save lives.
“The violence, it don’t have to be this way and also wear your mask a lot of lives can be saved if they wear they mask,” said Moore.
This comes just a day after Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson issued a mandatory mask order, putting some of the participants more at ease.
Marvin Broadwater Sr. believes 100 Women On the Move is doing exactly what needs to be done.
“Spreading peace, happiness and love and they are making people understand that COVID-19 is real, it’s real, but some of us still haven’t got it yet, but its real now. Our city is under siege, our city, so this should’ve been done a long time ago but its done now,” said Broadwater.
People of all ages gathered to help spread these messages. High school senior Washon Davis says he participated today in hopes that people will follow the mandate so that he can play football one last time with his classmates.
“Because I know seniors around the city, like myself, that play sports, they would love to have their season so I’m here to help support my grandmother’s organization to relay messages to others and to stay healthy and mask up,” said Davis.
100 Women on the Move says they are planning on protest addressing voting in the coming weeks and months.
