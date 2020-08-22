Isolated Storms Sunday, Tracking Tropics For Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading through the rest of tonight, isolated to scattered storms are possible through the late evening hours. You’ll be waking up on your Sunday to partly to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures rise into the upper 80s by mid-afternoon. Now you may have noticed the lack of 90s this weekend, that is in part because of enhanced cloud cover and some storms associated with a rather potent trough to our north and west. That’s perhaps a sign that the nob of the seasons is starting to turn ever so slightly. Heading into next week our forecast largely depends on the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Marco near central America that could soon become a hurricane, and Tropical Storm Laura around Puerto Rico trying to get its act together. Our main focus will be on Laura, as Marco will move way to the west and impact Texas. However, Laura still has some unknowns with it, and that is of course, track, and intensity. Our latest computer models have indicated a shift west, which would mean a Louisiana and Texas impact. So for now, good news for the Chattahoochee Valley in that our impacts look to be minor, perhaps some enhanced rainfall at this point, if this trend remains. But as always, the tropics are a big unknown, so I want you to stay with us on WTVM and download the WTVM app for the latest on any changes.