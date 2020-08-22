A Pleasant Weekend Across the Chattahoochee Valley

For the work week, our forecast is still in the process of being fine-tuned as it is entirely dependent on what happens in the Tropics. As of now, we have two tropical storms, Laura and Marco, and both seem to be taking aim somewhere near the Louisiana or Texas Coasts. Laura is the one we have been watching very closely, and we will continue to do so as the forecast is still rather uncertain. If Laura happens to track closer to our area, we could get some decent tropical downpours around the middle of the week. If it continues on this more westward track, we could trend drier next week as we see sinking air on the outside of the system. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and keep you posted with the latest.