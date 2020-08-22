Two contested city council races heat up in Smiths Station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election day is coming up quick for seven east Alabama cities. Voters will cast their ballots Tuesday, August 25.
In Smiths Station, there are two contested races: three people running for council position three and two running for council position five. Today we introduce you to the folks you’ll see on the ballot.
After four terms, a total of 16 years, Smiths Station councilman James Moody is not seeking re-election for his seat, leaving his position up for grabs. Seeking to take his chair are Kamarcus Adkins, Steve Lansdon, and William Spear.
Adkins’ platform focuses on the children and growing Smiths Station into a place for them. When asked why you should vote for him: ”I’ll just bring my knowledge, my youth, ability to learn, to be able to lead, and able to direct all at the same time. I’ll come with an open mind hearing from this generation and the older generation and together we’re going to be Smiths Station United,” Adkins said.
Landson is a lifelong resident of the city who is sharing two goals he has if elected.
“Diverse industry and sewage,” Landson said, “if they vote for me they’ll get an honest man, common sense, try to spend their money wisely.”
Spear is the other candidate hoping to take a seat at the council table. As a member of the zoning board and planning commission, Spear said he is dedicated to his home and ready to serve. Here are a few things he’s hoping to do if elected.
“See it grow more, and that’s not an easy thing to do then again we’re growing fast now, we’re in a place right now that’s the growth and understand people better. I’m a down to earth type person, I can sit and listen to people, that has maybe a problem maybe not a problem but I like to work with people, I’m very good with that,” Spear said.
Dick Key, who has served in the council’s district five seat, is choosing not to run again leaving two women to compete for their place on council.
Phenix City native Victoria Green is keeping her fingers crossed for election day. A proud Central High grad, Green explains why she wants you to check her name at the ballot box.
“I am energetic, I am loyal, I am enthusiastic but most importantly I am ready to listen, I’m ready to lead, and I’m ready to serve you the citizens of Smiths Station,” Green said.
Her competition is Diane Holman-Stein who has lived in Smiths Station since the early 1990s. Her biography states she is employed by the city, serving as an archivist and administrative secretary to the zoning board. Holman-Stein was not able to be reached for an interview.
You can find biographies for all of the candidates here.
