All Eyes On The Tropics

As we get into the work week we will see more showers around on Monday, but after that our forecast is still a bit uncertain as it is largely dependent on what exactly happens in the tropics. The latest guidance shows Marco pushing further East than we originally expected which could bring us some enhanced rainfall tonight and tomorrow while tropical moisture surges into our area. As for Laura, there is still a lot of uncertainty with the track for next week. It will slow down as it moves over land today and tomorrow and will be impacting the U.S. Coast during mid-to-late week. If Laura tracks more East, we could see some showers and maybe gusty winds with it. If it tracks more West, we will see the sinking air on the outside of the system and won’t see any rain potentially. We will continue to monitor this system and you keep you posted on any new developments on air, online, and within the WTVM Weather App.