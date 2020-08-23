Columbus police investigating after officer shot at overnight on Rosemont Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently conducting an investigation after one of their own was reportedly shot at.
According to police reports, investigators were requested in the area of Rosemont Dr. and Acacia Dr. in reference to a police officer being shot at at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Aug. 22. Reports show that the incident allegedly occurred a half hour before at 1:52 a.m.
No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.
Police have not released any information on potential suspects at this time, but say their investigation is ongoing.
Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates on this story as they become available.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.