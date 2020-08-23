Four people looking to sit in the LaFayette mayor’s seat

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - Municipal elections for several east Alabama cities are coming up soon as voters head to the poll Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Three challengers are on the ballot to take over the mayor’s seat in LaFayette from incumbent Barry Moody, who is seeking re-election.
The first of these challengers is Anna Troxell, a Columbus native, who has lived in LaFayette for the past two years. Troxell serves with the community working alongside a non-profit organization called Main Street Alabama that helps grow businesses in small towns. She said she has plans to help the city grow.
“All of the cities around it have grown and I think that we should be the one next. We need to grow, we need more industry. Also, we have beautiful land here that is available to purchase and you know it would make a very nice community,” said Troxell.
Troxell has a background in accounting and has prepared taxes for the last 20 years. She said her experience will help her with the financial side of restoring the city.
Brandon Brooks is the youngest candidate on the ballot for mayor, but he has big plans for the city. Some of them include bringing a solar farm to the area to create renewable energy, strengthening the recreational center for the youth and developing LaFayette.
“We need to make changes to our city to make it to where people want to come back, to where people want to live here and that change starts at the leadership level,” said Brooks.
Brooks is a proud graduate of Auburn University and Walden University, where he received both his bachelors and masters degree in business administration.
News Leader 9 also reached out to candidate Kenneth Vines and Mayor Moody for comments, but have not yet heard back.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.