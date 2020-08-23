Phenix City-Russell County NAACP encouraging voters to head to the polls

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama chapter of a national organization wants to encourage voters to head to the polls.
Residents in several east Alabama cities will cast their ballots in municipal elections on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The Phenix City-Russell County chapter of the NAACP wants to make sure that everyone is exercising their right to vote.
While they say they will not be endorsing any candidates, the right to vote is one they have fought for and should be continued to be exercised.
Leaders are also encouraging voters to head to the polls come November’s presidential election.
