Showers/Storms from Marco Overspread the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The tropics have given us a forecasting headache the last few days, and that is no different today, and heading into Monday. Latest trends have now Hurricane Marco’s moisture being pulled north into Alabama and Georgia, hence why we expect more scattered thunderstorms into the overnight hours, even after sunset. These storms should remain below severe limits with some heavy rain and isolated gusty winds. The same continues into Monday as Marco starts to move west and way away from the Chattahoochee Valley, we will still be close enough for some scattered storms in the afternoon with about a 60% coverage area. High temperatures will remain at bay due to the cloud cover and rainfall, only expecting highs in the middle 80s on Monday. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura is strengthening, and could become a hurricane in the next couple of days, it is tracking close to Cuba before entering the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is a LA and TX coastline threat, and should not affect our weather in any significant way. The rest of the week features a relatively quieter trend with coverage of storms going down late week, with average coverage of 30-40% heading into next weekend. We’ll keep you updated on the tropics and the week ahead right here in the Storm Team 9 Alert Center.