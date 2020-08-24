Auburn University officials conducting investigation into student conduct as hundreds test positive

Auburn will investigate to determine next steps. Auburn’s Code of Student Conduct pertains to students on campus and situationally off campus. The code speaks to the utmost importance of the health, safety and welfare of students and can be applied to a student’s or organization’s behavior involving health and safety wherever it occurs. The code notes that students should alert appropriate officials of any substantial information that a student’s or student organization’s presence on campus is potentially dangerous to the health of the university community. Auburn also employs the use of a Healthcheck screener that students are required to use daily to register whether they have any symptoms and receive approval for attending campus.