CANDIDATE PROFILE: Three candidates in Eufaula’s mayoral race

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Election day in Alabama kicks off at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Incumbent Jack Tibbs Jr. is facing off against two competitors for the mayor’s race this year. Sara Hamm and Reverend L.C. Green are both hoping to lead their city to success.
Tibbs is hoping for a third term to continue his projects in Eufaula.
“Right, we’re working on a new hospital, and the old Bluff City Inn, that’s a project we just announced and that’s going to be an anchor for all of this downtown down here,” said Tibbs.
Tibbs said a new hospital is a big deal in a time where many rural healthcare centers are closing. He said the hospital will add new visuals to the city and support economic development. One of his challengers is making history this year as the first woman to ever qualify for the mayor’s race.
“It’s time for a difference in Eufaula, said Hamm. “We need new blood and I feel like I am, and I will do a very good job for the city.”
If elected, Hamm wants to focus on bringing new jobs to the area outside of the food service industry.
“Maybe we can get some type of manufacturing and factories so that we can get our people back to work in this community so they don’t leave,” Hamm said.
Hamm is not the only possibility for history to be made. Green is the third name you’ll see on the ballot. He is a religious leader who could be the city’s first black mayor.
The main thing I’m focusing on is unity and communication,” said Green. I think if you vote for me,you’ll get new enthusiasm.
With military experience in hand, Green wants to bring new ideas to the table in hopes of making everyone in Eufaula proud to be there. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
There are five polling places located throughout the district for people to cast their ballots If necessary, a run-off would be held October 6.
Four of the five city council positions are up for grabs. Only two incumbents are running in districts one and five, so people will have a few choices to make when they have their ballot in hand.
