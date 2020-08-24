Columbus mayor addresses questions on mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are a lot of questions about the new mask mandate in Columbus, but the most common is, “Do I have to wear a mask everywhere?” The answer is no.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said a face covering is only required when you are unable to socially distance from other people. If you are out walking with people you live with, it’s not necessary.
“So, if you are walking with your family somewhere to eat dinner you don’t have to have your mask on,” Henderson said. “Now, if you are downtown or Uptown and at Market Days, you are probably going to want to put that face mask on because you won’t be able to stay six feet away.”
Under the mayor’s order, face masks are required in any building of the Columbus Consolidated Government and any businesses that choose to consent to the enforcement. Businesses still have the option to opt-out of the mandate by placing a sign saying so in front of their building.
There are also exceptions to the mandate for children 10 years old and younger, religious reasons preventing the use of a face mask, and proven health conditions from a licensed physician.
People want to know if the mask mandate will be enforced, and if so, how it will be enforced.
“The first instance is a warning and law enforcement actually giving them a mask,” Henderson said. “Then, of course there is an opportunity to move from there towards citation in Recorder’s Court for up to $50 But the key thing people need to keep in mind is this is not about enforcement. This is about compliance and urging people to move forward with wearing a mask, only when they cannot socially distance from one another.”
Another question raised online is, is it illegal to carry a gun while wearing a face mask. Henderson said it is not illegal.
“As long as you are properly licensed, this order does not interfere with what the probate judge does with gun applications, weapon applications at all,” he said.
The mandate was put into effect after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently allowed local governments the authority to implement a mask mandate, reversing his previous policy days after he dropped a lawsuit against Atlanta City officials regarding COVID-19 restrictions.
For a municipality to pass a mask mandate, they had to have 100 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days. As of Monday, Columbus is well over that number standing at nearly 700, according to recent totals from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“So, the governor recognized that and gave authority to local governments,” Henderson said. “He did several pages of his order that would allow local governments to make a decision regarding mask mandates at the local level.”
