Dreary Start to The Week, a Better Finish

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A rather unsettled start to the work week as moisture from Tropical Storm Marco in the Gulf has streamed northward into the Chattahoochee Valley. Many of you woke up to a steady light rain and/or a heavier downpour or two. This will continue to be the weather theme going into this evening and tonight. An extra batch of storms developed today to our southeast, allowing for areas mainly east of the Chattahoochee River to pick up more rain shower activity along with some rumbles of thunder. Nothing terribly unusual, however, a prolonged rainfall is rather sporadic during the mid-summer months, unless of course we get a tropical system like we are indirectly dealing with today. The good news is our pattern starts to relatively dry out the further along in the week we get. Wednesday and Thursday look like the two days where the chances of getting wet are the lowest with only a 20% coverage area. Hence why our temperatures will come back into the lower 90s those days with more sunshine, as oppose to only middle and upper 80s the past few days. This drier trend is all thanks to an area of high pressure (sinking air) to the east that will not only reduce that storm coverage, but also “protect” us from Tropical Storm Laura (soon to be hurricane) that will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Laura looks to be a Louisiana and Texas coastline threat by late week, and does not pose a threat to us here in central and southern Georgia at the moment. Stay tuned to WTVM for more!