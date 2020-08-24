GUEST SEGMENT: BBB warns of weight loss app Noom after issues reported

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Consumers who are at home more than usual during the coronavirus pandemic may be especially interested in getting in shape by trying out convenient web-based health and fitness services.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about Noom, a popular app-based weight loss service.
Michele Mason, senior vice president of the local Better Business Bureau, talks about the issues being reported with the app. She also explains things to know when it comes to a trial offer with the app.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.