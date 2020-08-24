Historic Alabama courthouse renamed for slain sheriff

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The historic Lowndes County Courthouse was renamed in honor of the county’s recently slain sheriff on Monday.
A sign hanging above the doors to the nearly 165-year-old continuously used courthouse now proclaims the building as the John ‘Big John’ Williams Courthouse.
A plaque on the building’s wall reads:
Dedicated to the life and memory of one of the greatest men to ever live in Lowndes County
The Lowndes County Commission on December 9, 2019 voted unanimously to rename the Lowndes County Courthouse the John “Big John” Williams courthouse in memory of Sheriff John Arthur Willams Sr. who was killed in the line of duty on November 23, 2019.
Dozens of people have gathered for a naming ceremony in front of the building.
