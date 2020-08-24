Man makes court appearance after allegedly breaking into home of 76-year-old Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man living in Kentucky was back in a Columbus courtroom Monday to face charges after officials said he broke into the home of a 76-year-old woman.
Keith Daniels faces one count of sexual battery and burglary. The Columbus Police Department located him working in Kentucky.
In court, investigators revealed the victim claims she was improperly touched by Daniels after he climbed into her bed. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, even though the Columbus Police Department claimed he admitted to breaking into homes while on drugs and alcohol.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
