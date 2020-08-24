Marco Brings Gloomy Weather; Watching Laura Closely

Down in the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Laura managed to effortlessly maintain its strength while moving over Cuba and Hispaniola, a sign that it is a very well-organized and well-structured system, which will only aid in the possibility of rapid intensification as it moves into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico over the next 48 hours. For now, it still looks like Laura would be steered toward Texas or Louisiana by mid-week and potentially make landfall as a hurricane. Once Laura moves inland, we’ll have to see if the remnants could bring us some rain by Friday and Saturday as it moves eastward again, but we’ll keep you posted in the days ahead. Everyone on the northern Gulf Coast certainly needs to remain vigilant and cautious with Laura on the horizon. Our weekend forecast depends on the trajectory of Laura’s remnants, but for now we have a mix of sun and clouds, a chance of rain, and highs in the low 90s.