MCSD students impacted by Zoom outage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The video conferencing app, Zoom, reported a widespread outage Monday.
Parents with children in the Muscogee County School District said they were impacted by the outage.
Parents said it prevented them from logging in to access student assignments. Some students were even marked absent for the day. The school district released the following statement regarding the issue:
Some parents said Zoom wasn’t the only platform experiencing problems. Canvas, which is another online platform used by many students, experienced issues as well, but were reportedly fixed early in the afternoon.
