MCSD students impacted by Zoom outage
(Source: Zoom)
By Olivia Gunn | August 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 6:00 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The video conferencing app, Zoom, reported a widespread outage Monday.

Parents with children in the Muscogee County School District said they were impacted by the outage.

Parents said it prevented them from logging in to access student assignments. Some students were even marked absent for the day. The school district released the following statement regarding the issue:

Zoom has reported the outage may cause issues when individuals attempt to join a session/meeting. District parents, students, and staff have access to continue instruction if affected by the outage. We encourage each student to review assignments within Canvas and remain in communication with his/her teachers throughout the day through Canvas, email, and/or phone

Some parents said Zoom wasn’t the only platform experiencing problems. Canvas, which is another online platform used by many students, experienced issues as well, but were reportedly fixed early in the afternoon.

