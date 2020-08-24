More than 200 Auburn University students test positive for COVID-19 during first week of classes

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Students at Auburn University are gearing up for their second week of classes, but new data shows that more than 200 students tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week.
The university reports that between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, when classes began in-person and online, 202 students and five employees on the main campus tested positive for the virus.
These new cases brings the university’s cumulative total since Mar. 16 to 545 cases.
This data only includes individuals who were tested at or self-reported test results to the Auburn University Medical Clinic.
