Positive and negative signs as Alabama continues COVID-19 fight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is seeing both positive and negative signs through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Among the positives is a dropping hospitalization rate in the Montgomery area and around the state.
In Montgomery, Baptist Health reports it three hospitals are now treating 63 patients and is seeing its lowest seven-day average of inpatients since mid-May. Jackson Hospital says it’s treating 30 inpatients.
The statewide hospital inpatient rate has dropped about 30 percent from its high. Monday, it stood at 1,149, off from the record 1,642 reported on July 30. The Alabama Department of Public Health says a total of 13,793 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
There is troubling news, however, in connection with back-to-school efforts. The University of Alabama and Auburn University are reporting upticks in confirmed cases.
UA’s president called the rise in cases “unacceptable” and on Monday the city of Tuscaloosa ordered bars, a popular venue that’s been drawing large crowds, closed for 14 days. Meanwhile, Auburn is investigating student conduct after hundreds tested positive for the disease in the first week of classes.
Over the weekend, the state confirmed 1,428 cases and added another 675 on Monday, according to ADPH data. But probable cases continues to climb and now stand at a record 5,900 people awaiting results.
The state has confirmed 110,769 cases since the start of the pandemic. With six fatalities reported Monday, the death toll stands at 1,950 with 74 more probable.
The current seven-day average of 882 new cases per day is still well below the highs seen in mid-July when Alabama reached an average of 1,850 per day.
Alabama has conducted 916,364 total tests, or nearly 19 percent of the state’s population of 4.9 million residents, since the pandemic started. Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 204,782 people have been tested with a positive test rate of 5.5 percent, or a total of 11,279 cases.
As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 51 new cases Monday with its seven-day average remaining at 42 cases per day. That average is down by half compared to the same time a month ago. The city has been under a mask order for nine weeks.
Meanwhile, Mobile reported 28 cases and Jefferson added 67 cases for the day.
The state presumes 44,684 people, or about 41.5 percent, have since recovered from COVID-19.
ADPH has developed a dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 data. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
The ADPH also provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
The Alabama Department of Corrections, which oversees more than 26,000 inmates, continues to report relatively few cases of the disease among prisoners and staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
