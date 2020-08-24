Tallassee mayor, accuser both arrested on harassment charge

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock is facing a misdemeanor harassment charge, but he’s not alone. So does his accuser.
Both turned themselves in to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and have since bonded out, the mayor for $300 and his accuser for $500.
It appears to be a classic case of he-said-she-said.
“I think they thought my wife was someone else, a black SUV that had been shot with some of their friends,” Mayor Hammock explained.
“And so, I was just as confused as to why I was booked and charged for something like this,” said his accuser, Keazanni Spencer.
The incident happened on July 5. Hammock confronted a car of males and females at the intersection of Jordan Avenue and Gene Street. He wanted to know why they were trying to harm his wife back in downtown.
“She was on her way home, stopped at a stop sign,” he said. “They boxed her in.” After that, the mayor said they got out of their car and started calling her names.
“Nobody cut her off,” Spencer shot back, claiming the entire ordeal is all a misunderstanding. Spencer says she and her friends were not trying to hurt the mayor’s wife.
“I thought she was pulling over so she could call somebody or do something personal,” Spencer said.
Spencer accuses the mayor of showing a gun, though she added he never pointed the weapon at her. That’s an allegation the mayor calls nonsense.
“I never brandished a weapon or aimed at them with any kind of weapon,” the mayor stated.
‘”I saw the gun, felt threatened, which is why I had to put my window up,” Spencer said.
The judge found probable cause on both sides. Now, the two face one count of misdemeanor harassment.
Hammock says he’s innocent, adding the only thing he’s guilty of is protecting his wife and citizens. He said he has no plans to step down from his position leading the city.
Now Hammock and Spencer find themselves on the same legal journey; they’ll face each other again, but this time in court on Oct. 7.
