Two candidates in the race for Opelika mayor

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A contested race for mayor is underway in Opelika.
Incumbent Gary Fuller was first elected mayor in 2004. He said he has more things he hopes to accomplish with another term, such as improving transpiration in town, continuing recruiting industries and good paying jobs to the area, and enhancing community relations.
Fuller said his experience as a small business owner and as mayor ensures Opelika and its citizens will succeed.
Fuller’s opponent is Tiffany Gibson-Pitts. The Opelika native has served on Opelika’s city council for the past four years. She said she hopes to increase civic engagement in the community, strengthen small businesses with incubators, and create affordable housing initiatives. With her experience in non-profit work, Gibson-Pitts said she can make a different in unifying Opelika and making it a more inclusive community.
Fuller said if reelected, he plans to add additional pre-k classes at Opelika city schools.
Gibson-Pitts said she hopes to create a community services division in the city government with a youth council if she’s elected.
