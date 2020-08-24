17-year-old wanted as third suspect in Foxy Lady Lounge murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a third and final teenage suspect in a murder taking place at a south Columbus nightclub.
17-year-old Victrez Jaequan Thomas is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Samuel London in early June at the Fox Lady Lounge on Victory Dr.
Thomas is wanted for murder and entering an auto in connection to London’s death.
London was found suffering from a gunshot wound on June 5 outside the nightclub. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he later died.
18-year-old Cecil Berguin and a 14-year-old juvenile whose name has not been released have also been charged in this case.
Police say Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous, but do not have a description of him at this time.
Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 706-225-4367 or call 911.
