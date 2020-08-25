Columbus business chooses not to enforce face mask use

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local business said it’s exercising its right to make people realize their freedom.
Shooters of Columbus is not requiring people to wear masks in the store after Mayor Skip Henderson’s latest mandate.
One of the owners expressed strong beliefs against the enforcement of wearing a face mask. He said if someone wants to come in a wear a mask, they can with no problem. But the owner of Shooters will not tell customers to wear or not wear a mask.
“That is what America is about. “It’s about making choices as much as possible for your own trajectory in life. The mask thing for me falls right in line with that,” said owner Jon McMullen.
According to the mayor’s executive order, private businesses can opt out of requiring face masks by posting a sign saying they don’t consent to enforcement of the face covering requirement on their property.
