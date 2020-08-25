Gloomy Days Are Over, Laura Threatens the Western Gulf

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was another day without much sunshine across the Chattahoochee Valley, moisture that was enhanced by a southeast return flow due to impending high pressure has resulted in a good amount of heavy rain just north of the viewing area, closer to Atlanta. Luckily the steady rain we got, has come and gone. As high pressure continues to build to the west, storm coverage will be low (20%) tomorrow and Thursday. The increased late August sunshine will allow for the low and maybe some middle 90s to return for most of us into the next couple of days. Tropics wise we are tracking Hurricane Laura that looks to be a major threat to the eastern TX, and western LA coastline. If you have a interests down that way, make sure to stay tuned to these developments. Laura’s remnants will then move north and east across Tennessee and the Ohio Valley. This will introduce the chance for enhanced rain and storms on Saturday, but nothing unusual or significant. Make sure to tune into WTVM for up to date info on the tropics and the rest of the week, you can also download our free WTVM Weather App.