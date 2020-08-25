Harris County School District released second weekly COVID-19 report

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District released its second weekly COVID-19 report.
The data shows a seven-day range with the total number of students as well as the total number on-campus and virtual students and the number of active COVID-19 cases in each group.
See data from August 18 through August 24 below:
Total number of students 5541
On-campus students 4181
Virtual students 1360
Number of COVID-19 active cases 2
On-campus active cases 1
Virtual active cases 1
Number of close contact cases 27
On-campus active cases 27
Virtual active cases 0
Total number of employees 763
Number of COVID-19 active cases 0
Number of close contact cases 5
