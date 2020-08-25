Harris County School District released second weekly COVID-19 report

Harris County School District released second weekly COVID-19 report
Harris County School District released second weekly COVID-19 report (Source: Harris County School Distict)
By Olivia Gunn | August 25, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 1:38 PM

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District released its second weekly COVID-19 report.

The data shows a seven-day range with the total number of students as well as the total number on-campus and virtual students and the number of active COVID-19 cases in each group.

See data from August 18 through August 24 below:

Total number of students 5541

                On-campus students 4181

                Virtual students 1360

Number of COVID-19 active cases 2

                On-campus active cases 1

                Virtual active cases 1

Number of close contact cases 27

                On-campus active cases 27

                Virtual active cases 0

Total number of employees 763

Number of COVID-19 active cases 0

Number of close contact cases 5

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.