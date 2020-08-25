Muscogee Co. man charged with sexual exploitation of children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscoge County man is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Artis Haygood, 33, was charged Friday after an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The investigation began after information was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible upload and possession of child pornography by Haygood to a popular online platform.
The investigation led to a search of Haygood’s home and his arrest. Haygood was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
