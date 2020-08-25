Opelika police searching for missing man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing man.
Mathew Ferrell was last seen August 24 as he left his sister’s home in the 2900 block of Waterford Boulevard. He left on foot at around 6:45 p.m.
Ferrell was last seen wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt, gray jeans, and black Converse shoes. He is around 5′7″ and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on Ferrell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.
