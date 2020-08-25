Rains Diminish from Marco; Laura Strengthens into a Hurricane

With Marco diminishing, all eyes to Laura in the Gulf, which strengthened into a hurricane this morning. Laura should rapidly intensify on its west-northwest track, making a beeline for the Texas coastline and southwest Louisiana, likely making landfall as a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) Wednesday overnight into early Thursday. In comparison to our neighbors in the northwestern Gulf Coast, our weather looks drier and hotter for mid-week with highs back in the 90s and humidity still running high (thanks, Marco).