Rains Diminish from Marco; Laura Strengthens into a Hurricane

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Leftover rain from Marco will fade away throughout the morning, leaving behind only a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Though clouds will linger for most of the day, overall the afternoon looks drier but still muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
With Marco diminishing, all eyes to Laura in the Gulf, which strengthened into a hurricane this morning. Laura should rapidly intensify on its west-northwest track, making a beeline for the Texas coastline and southwest Louisiana, likely making landfall as a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) Wednesday overnight into early Thursday. In comparison to our neighbors in the northwestern Gulf Coast, our weather looks drier and hotter for mid-week with highs back in the 90s and humidity still running high (thanks, Marco).
As Laura moves inland, it should weaken and eventually move eastward toward the Mid-South. We expect some rain and storms at times on Friday and Saturday as the remnant moisture from Laura surges our way, and then back to more typical summer weather Sunday and into next week.
