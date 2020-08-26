Auto Zone employee expected to recover after being stabbed by customer

Suspect wanted in Columbus for attacking Auto Zone employee with a knife (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Alex Jones | August 26, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 11:34 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus Auto Zone employee remains in critical condition but is expected to make a recovery after being stabbed by a customer.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police say a customer walked into the Auto Zone on 32nd St. before asking the clerk a question and stabbing him.

Though his injuries were initially deemed life-threatening, the victim is now listed in critical condition, but is expected to recover, according to hospital staff.

Multiple witnesses inside the store at the time of the stabbing say the suspect ran from the scene after the stabbing.

Police believe there is no relationship between the victim and the suspect and also say it appears the suspect attacked the victim for no apparent reason.

No arrests have been made.

