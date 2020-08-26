Auto Zone employee expected to recover after being stabbed by customer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus Auto Zone employee remains in critical condition but is expected to make a recovery after being stabbed by a customer.
Though his injuries were initially deemed life-threatening, the victim is now listed in critical condition, but is expected to recover, according to hospital staff.
Multiple witnesses inside the store at the time of the stabbing say the suspect ran from the scene after the stabbing.
Police believe there is no relationship between the victim and the suspect and also say it appears the suspect attacked the victim for no apparent reason.
No arrests have been made.
