Brief Break in Storms, Laura Becomes a Monster

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a very muggy day across the Valley, but it was a dry day in terms of storms. We repeat that process for the most part tomorrow with only a 20% storm coverage. Moving into Friday and the weekend, the moisture from Hurricane Laura will enhance some of our thunderstorm activity. A storm coverage of 50% is expected as of now, as we will develop a tropical flow from the Gulf. Expect very humid conditions to prevail into the middle part of next week at least. In terms of Hurricane Laura, it has continued to rapidly intensity, and as of 4PM ET is a 140mph Category 4 storm with a dropping pressure of 948 millibars. The lower the pressure the more intense the storm is becoming. Laura is expected to bring catastrophic storm surge and major damage to eastern Texas plus western Louisiana, tonight into Thursday morning. If you have any interests along that coastline, stay tuned for the latest updates on this dangerous situation. Make sure to tune into WTVM an download our free weather app to stay up to date on the tropics and your local forecast.