City of Columbus says pandemic affecting yard and bulk waste collection

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Collection of yard and bulk waste in Columbus may be delayed amid the pandemic.
City officials say that collection may be delayed by up to three days.
They say collection crews are dealing with the normal challenges associated with waste collection as well as aged equipment, staffing shortages, inmate labor, summer storm debris and issues related to the pandemic.
Staff are working six days a week to catch up and get back on a regular schedule. They ask that you remain patient and leave your yard and bulk waste out on the curb for them to pick up.
The top priority in waste collection remains household and recycling waste.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.