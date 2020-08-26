Columbus Museum, Historic Columbus partner to celebrate Women’s Equality Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the year long celebration of women’s suffrage continues, the Columbus Museum and Historic Columbus partnered to celebrate Women’s Equality Day and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
They celebrated Wednesday with a historical marker dedication and discussion. The two organizations thought it would be fitting to host a joint program on the subject. Over 30 people help fund this marker.
An exhibition is currently on display at the museum called “And So She Did: Women of the Chattahoochee Valley.” Rebecca Bush, curator of history at the museum, highlights the stories of H. Augusta Howard and other pioneering women in regional politics.
