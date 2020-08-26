Columbus police searching for missing woman last seen near 15th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Barbara Bass, 62, was last seen Wednesday near the 1100 block of 15th Street at around 11 a.m.
She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and light blue shorts. Bass is 5′7″ and weighs 305 pounds. She has brown eyes and white hair that’s cut very short.
Anyone with information on Bass’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.