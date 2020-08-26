Columbus police searching for missing 17-year-old

Columbus police searching for missing 17-year-old (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | August 26, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 8:38 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.

Bryson Smith, 17, was last seen in the area of Ida Drive and St. Mary’s Road Tuesday, August 25 shortly after 8 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a yellow jersey (possibly Lakers) and shorts. Bryson is 6′2″ and weighs 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Bryson has a tattoo on his right arm that reads his name.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-225-4384.

